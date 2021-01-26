Watch CabCo's Got Talent for a feelgood 40-minute break

We'd like to thank everyone who played a part in making CabCo's Got Talent a success. The inaugural talent contest for Cabarrus County youth brought performers from all over the county, representing both school districts as well as private and home schools.
Thank you to the performers for lending their talents. Thank you to the hilarious emcee Brian Floyd, in his dual role as both #onsitebrian and #dorkbrian. Thank you to Garrett Price and Dillon Mangum of Market Street Studios for their incredible work capturing the show. Thank you to sponsors Atrium Health, CESI Civil–Geotechnical–Surveying, Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., F&M Bank and Market Street Studios.
Thank you to all who watched and donated to the cause. Every dollar will go toward continuing the Cabarrus Arts Council's good work of providing arts opportunities for children and adults in the community.
It's not too late. You can still watch CabCo's Got Talent and donate in appreciation of one, two or all of the performers. We've also set up a link for general donations to CabCo's Got Talent. You can find everything you need here: https://bit.ly/ccgt.
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Galleries Shop online is open anytime, day or night. Visit Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop for handmade glass, paper, wood and clay pieces made by North Carolina artists. Order online and pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. One day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1pm for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/about/make-a-reservation/ ; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis NC, 28081.
Old Courthouse Theatre: Virtual 10 Minute Play Festival; Enjoy a series of virtual plays available at the Old Courthouse Theatre’s website; Virtual Festival | Old Courthouse Theatre (octconcord.com)
THIS WEEK:
It’s a Sweater Weather Mug Paint Party at Paint Your Hearts Out: Wednesday, January 27, 6:30p.m. – 9p.m.; $20-$40; Bring your drinks and snacks and come paint your own Sweater Weather Stoneware Mug (Additional mug styles and designs available). Hot Chocolate, Chai Latte, and Hot Apple Cider K Cups will be available. 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord; https://bit.ly/3oDiiqU
Log Cabin Flower Wall Hanging at We’re Sew Creative: Thursday, January 28, 10:30a.m. – 4p.m.; This is a great little project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a really cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord. https://bit.ly/3skjUYY
Shabby Chic Flower Pin at We’re Sew Creative: Thursday, January 28, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.; This is the first class of the new Sew Simple Series. Learn how to make a shabby chic inspired flower pin. This is a perfect project to use up some of your favorite scrap fabric, lace and buttons (scrap material will be available if you do not bring your own). Learn to create these adorable, one-of-a-kind pins using a sewing machine or by hand stitching using a thread and needle. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord. https://bit.ly/3bCa4vw
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 28, 6p.m. – 8p.m.; $35; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord. https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Analog Crash live at Red Hill Brewing Company; 7p.m – 9p.m.; Friday, January 29; free; Analog Crash, an acoustic duo, sets out to put on the best show possible. Come out and enjoy hard-hitting, modern hard rock originals, as well as, covers from your favorite '80's, '90's, and '00's bands. 21 Union Street S. #3511 Concord. https://bit.ly/2Lt0X5B
Live Music by Vince Coop: The Wine Room: Friday, January 29, 7:00-9:30pm; Enjoy live music by Vice Coop at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/3ix8mgB; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord, 28027.
Live Music by Mike Zinna: The Wine Room: Saturday, January 30, 7:00-9:30pm; Enjoy live music by Mike Zinna at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/396eGIJ; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord.
Old Courthouse Theatre: Living Room Reading Series: Sunday, January 31, 4pm; Old courthouse theatre is proud to present the 50th production of the Living Room Reading Series. OCT will be presenting Neil Simon’s Chapter Two. Info and tickets available at https://www.facebook.com/events/322192915756181/; 49 Spring St. NW, Concord.
NEXT WEEK:
Doran & Ivy live at Red Hill Brewing Company; 7p.m – 9p.m.; Friday, February 5; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 21 Union Street S. #3511 Concord, https://bit.ly/3qbFhd9
Live Music by Cindy K: The Wine Room: Friday, February 5, 7:00-9:30pm; Enjoy live music by Cindy K at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/2LWvuJg; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord.
Live Music by Brittney Lee: The Wine Room: Saturday, February 6, 7:00-9:30pm; Enjoy live music by Brittney Lee at The Wine room. http://bit.ly/3qHqqYg; 5401 Village Drive NW, Concord.
UPCOMING:
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, February 8; Wednesday, February, 10; Friday, February 12; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis.
Taplow Music Duo at The Wine Room; Friday, February 12, 8-11pm; The Taplow music duo returns to bring you their covers & original music at it's finest. 5401 Village Drive at Afton Village, Concord; http://bit.ly/3qHsGyE
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7p.m – 9:30p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord, https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
Zoom Into Art: Harrisburg Parks and Rec: Wednesdays, February 10th - March 17th; 5:30p.m – 6:30p.m; $75; Children ages 8-15 will Join instructor Christina Thomas for a 6 week series of Virtual Art classes! Lessons to include: Pen and Ink Drawing – Zentangles, Candy Painting, Torn Paper Collage Landscape or Animal, Colored Pencil Drawing with Values, and Contour Lines, Movement, and Watercolor. All supplies will be provided (To be picked up by participant prior to the first class*) Register at https://bit.ly/2XCjIpG
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.