Watch CabCo's Got Talent for a feelgood 40-minute break

We'd like to thank everyone who played a part in making CabCo's Got Talent a success. The inaugural talent contest for Cabarrus County youth brought performers from all over the county, representing both school districts as well as private and home schools.

Thank you to the performers for lending their talents. Thank you to the hilarious emcee Brian Floyd, in his dual role as both #onsitebrian and #dorkbrian. Thank you to Garrett Price and Dillon Mangum of Market Street Studios for their incredible work capturing the show. Thank you to sponsors Atrium Health, CESI Civil–Geotechnical–Surveying, Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal Inc., F&M Bank and Market Street Studios.

Thank you to all who watched and donated to the cause. Every dollar will go toward continuing the Cabarrus Arts Council's good work of providing arts opportunities for children and adults in the community.

It's not too late. You can still watch CabCo's Got Talent and donate in appreciation of one, two or all of the performers. We've also set up a link for general donations to CabCo's Got Talent. You can find everything you need here: https://bit.ly/ccgt.