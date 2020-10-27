Watch master potters in action this Saturday

Saturdays in The Galleries : Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy work week! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.

Upcoming

Dinner for the Arts: Sunday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us at The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts, a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Co., Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our promise to help keep you safe: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Co. will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide 6 feet of distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord. Cost: $50. More details to come. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.