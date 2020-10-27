Watch master potters in action this Saturday

The Cabarrus Arts Council is now open Saturdays for those with a busy work week, but this Saturday is a little more special because it includes live artist demonstrations from Dan Triece and Brenda Roberts of our “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends” exhibition in The Galleries.
It's part of the CDDC's Small Business Saturday, a regular happening that takes place the last Saturday of each month. This one, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., features shopping specials, art opportunities, like puddle painting with TuxedoKat, and craft beer tents from local breweries.
At the arts council, take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. Enjoy a beer from Cabarrus Brewing Co., which has generously donated a percentage of all proceeds sold during the event to the arts council.
Remember, this is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Ongoing
The Cabarrus Arts Council Galleries Gift Shop NEW HOURS: The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6-week Afternoon Art Class: Select days from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost: $150. This six-week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for six weeks. For more information, call 704-786-8570 or go to http://brendasartstudio.com/.
Pottery lessons: Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for kindergarten through adult. Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details. Lin Barnhardt Studio is in Mount Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day: Every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon to 2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. Call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10. Classes are at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord.
EXHIBITION: Open Now through the fall — Enjoy works from Cabarrus Art Guild members at the CAG’s inaugural virtual art exhibition, “Artist in Confinement.” Go to www.cabarrusartguild.org.
This week
Exhibition: “Clay: Dirtworks and Friends,” NOW through Jan. 23. Now in its 12th year, “Clay” has transformed into “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” to honor the exceptional career of Dan Triece and his Dirtworks Pottery from Seagrove. In addition to a wide array of Dirtworks Pottery, Dan has curated the exhibition to feature the work of 10 artists who have shaped his life and career: Brian Evans, Tom Gray, J. Bruce Jordan, Geoffrey Lloyd, Brenda Roberts, Irene Russell, Andy Smith, Ben Vanpelt, Joe Winter and Jared Zehmer. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” features hundreds of pieces available for purchase, just in time for the holidays. The exhibitions runs through Jan. 23.
The Galleries Hours:
• Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 6 p.m.
• Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Masks are required for entry. “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends” is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Call to Artists: Fall Judge Show entries accepted NOW through noon, Oct. 30 — The Cabarrus Art Guild is calling for artists for our upcoming annual Fall Judged Show. Due to the coronavirus, we are going to have a virtual show, with the artwork being entered online. Our judge will be Bruce Chandler, a local artist. More details can be found in our prospectus on the News and Events page of our website, cabarrusartguild.org. Membership in the guild is not required to enter the show. Feel free to let other artists know.
Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Street will close to motorists for five hours during this outdoor event, sponsored by Concord Downtown Development, that includes shopping, local brews and artist demonstrations. Enjoy locally crafted beer at the Red Hill Brewing Co. and Southern Strain Brewing Co. tents along Union Street as well as arts, entertainment and Cabarrus Brewing Co. beer at the Cabarrus Arts Council. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/817583712313958/ for details. Must wear mask for service.
Saturdays in The Galleries’ Small Business Saturday Edition: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy work week, this Saturday is different and includes live artist demonstrations from Dan Triece and Brenda Roberts and craft beer offerings from Cabarrus Brewing Co. Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop on the Lawn for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
TuxedoKat: Puddle Painting in the middle of Union Street: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make a puddle painting ($35) take home a DIY Puddle Painting Kit, and browse finished Puddle Paintings available for purchase by TuxedoKat. Location: Union Street in front of 65 Union St. S. Event details are at https://bit.ly/2Fwcxdu.
Next week
Southern Piedmont Woodturners: First Tuesday Open Turning: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. Members, call to reserve your spot. Maximum of 10 people. You can wear a mask in addition to your face mask. Lathes will be set up 6 feet apart. Call Cindy to reserve your spot. Bring something you’re working on or come and join in turning the things that the club sells at events. If you are a new turner, this type of repetitive turning is a great skill builder. These evenings are also great for getting help or advice from more experienced turners. Members of the mentoring team will be on site. If you have a cough, fever or any other symptoms of illness, do not attend. Go to 223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord. For more information, go to https://spwoodturners.com/event/first-saturday/?instance_id=1142.
Saturdays in The Galleries: Saturday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now open Saturdays for those with a busy work week! Take a self-guided tour through “Clay: Dirtworks & Friends,” The Galleries' new exhibition, sponsored by Uwharrie Bank. All pieces available for purchase. Visit The Galleries Gift Shop for local and regional handcrafted candles, soaps, pottery, jewelry and gifts. This is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards accepted only. Masks required. The Cabarrus Arts Council is at 65 Union St. S., downtown Concord.
Upcoming
Dinner for the Arts: Sunday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. Meet us at The Tap Room for Dinner for the Arts, a wonderful evening to delight your eyes, ears and taste buds. Held at the Cabarrus Brewing Co., Dinner for the Arts features live music, delicious cuisine, an artist demonstration, pop-up pottery and jewelry gift shop and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Dinner for the Arts is a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. Our promise to help keep you safe: This is a private event, with limited seating. The Cabarrus Brewing Co. will be closed to patrons without tickets. Guests are expected to wear masks at all times, except while seated. Seating is limited at each table to provide 6 feet of distancing. Plated dinners will be served to each guest. Hand sanitizer will be available. Cabarrus Brewing Co. is at 329 McGill Ave., Concord. Cost: $50. More details to come. Go to cabarrusartscouncil.org.
