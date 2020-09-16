Concord co-authors launch first novel, 35 years in the making

CONCORD – After a 30 year gap in writing, these two Concord authors have co-written their first novel, which released August 31.
In the 1980s, Mary Reese and Deborah Burke began writing together and completed several manuscripts. After a three-decade-long hiatus they renewed their writing duo and took what they collectively agreed was the best manuscript and produced “Two Wars Raging” under the pseudonym Deborah Reese.
The historical romance novel, set in the latter part of the War of 1812, centers around swashbuckling privateer Buck Stephens and determined school teacher Marianne Primrose. The story follows the two as they are forced to team up in repairing the Baltimore school and later as they follow each other into the Battle of Baltimore.
They wanted their characters to feel tangible and have relatable issues.
“Some of our characters have deep, deep problems,” Burke said.
While Buck and Marianne are fictional, many characters and events in the book are taken straight from history. That was intentional, Burke said. As a historian, and a former Auburn University political science major, she wanted the novel to teach as well as entertain.
“One thing I wanted to do was to be able to teach history in a way that didn’t feel like you are going to be taught history,” she said.
While Burke had the history expertise, Reese was apt at research and dove into details like clothing and diction for the time period. It all culminated into the novel’s plot.
“It is very fast paced and yet it has espionage, adventure, patriotism, historical batters and love,” Reese said.
“And of course there are bad guys,” Burke joked. “You have to have bad guys,”
But while “Two Wars Raging” is based off of an earlier manuscript, the story had a complete over-haul, Reese said.
“That manuscript is like 90 percent different from the final product,” she said.
But it gave them a roadmap for their current book.
“I had the manuscript on a shelf in the closet and I said, ‘Okay I will approach Debbie again.’ The timing seemed right for us,” Reese said.
The two women were neighbors in Concord where they raised their families. Through school committees and their children’s athletics, they became friends. Burke had been the first to suggest they write together 35 years ago. The two worked on chapters and attended writing seminars between juggling their families, church duties and committees. While they had submitted their works to publishers, there were no offers, Reese said. Family responsibilities took over and they stopped writing. But they remained friends, Burke said.
When Reese’s husband passed away three years ago, she felt called to start writing again. When Burke agreed, they fell into their original writing rhythm but with some wisdom behind it, they both said.
“I found that our writing is more mature,” Reese said.
“We are more critical now because we want to do it right,” Burke said.
The two break up their writing work by having one write every other chapter. They both send it back and forth during editing until they both agree that it’s perfect, Reese said.
“We complement each other,” she said. “Her strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa.”
They don’t fear critiquing the other’s work they said. This time around, they viewed writing as a business and feedback was just part of it.
“We don’t have egos,” Reese said. “You can’t have an ego and write with somebody.”
The two laugh when they think about their first manuscripts.
“I don’t even know how we wrote those books. We had an old electric typewriter, and Mary writes by hand. It was just crazy how we did that,” Burke said.
After a year of writing and editing, the two began sending out queries to agents and publishers. Reese said they contacted a list of 200-300 companies. Despite going to seminars and having prior experience in query letters, the two still weren’t convinced that they would land a publisher, Reese said.
But about a year ago, they received two responses offering book contracts. One proposal was from Austin Macauley Publishers LLC. Both knew immediately it was the publisher they wanted to go with.
“They loved our book,” Burke said. “You could tell. They were so kind and the contract was laid out so well.”
Their relationship with Austin Macauley was so positive and encouraging Reese said. When it was time to design the Cover art, the publisher heavily relied on their input about what would best represent the story. After three decades, knowing their book would be published felt like a victory, Reese said. In their book, the give a special acknowledgement.
“Through God everything is possible,” it reads.
That faith is what kept them persistent in their work, they both said. And for other writers, they want to encourage them to keep going, even if it does take a bit of time.
“I want readers who are in our position – who have received rejection letters – to not be deflated,” Reese said. “If they really have a passion and this is something they want to do, keep plucking away.”
More information on book reviews, synopis and purchases can be found here.
