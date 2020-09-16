Concord co-authors launch first novel, 35 years in the making

When Reese’s husband passed away three years ago, she felt called to start writing again. When Burke agreed, they fell into their original writing rhythm but with some wisdom behind it, they both said.

“I found that our writing is more mature,” Reese said.

“We are more critical now because we want to do it right,” Burke said.

The two break up their writing work by having one write every other chapter. They both send it back and forth during editing until they both agree that it’s perfect, Reese said.

“We complement each other,” she said. “Her strengths are my weaknesses and vice versa.”

They don’t fear critiquing the other’s work they said. This time around, they viewed writing as a business and feedback was just part of it.

“We don’t have egos,” Reese said. “You can’t have an ego and write with somebody.”

The two laugh when they think about their first manuscripts.

“I don’t even know how we wrote those books. We had an old electric typewriter, and Mary writes by hand. It was just crazy how we did that,” Burke said.