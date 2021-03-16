Schlesinger wins 2021 Thomas Wolfe Award

Therese Anne Fowler is the author of several New York Times bestselling novels. Her articles and essays have appeared in The Week, Harper’s Bazaar, the Telegraph, and more, and her books are sold in translation worldwide. “A Good Neighborhood,” her most recent work, debuted at No. 5 on the New York Times bestseller list and was the Barnes & Noble Book Club selection for March 2020. Her 2018 novel, “A Well-Behaved Woman,” was a finalist for the Southern Book Prize. Her 2013 novel, “Z,” has been adapted as an original television series for Amazon Studios, starring Christina Ricci as Zelda Fitzgerald. Therese earned a BA in sociology/cultural anthropology and an MFA in creative writing, both from NC State University. A member of Phi Beta Kappa and PEN America, she lives in Raleigh with her husband, author John Kessel.