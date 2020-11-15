You Never Know: How real is too real

I have multiple beta readers who review my work and provide feedback before the completion and submission of any finished product for publication. I do that for multiple reasons. Although I consider what I write to be accurate and captivating, it doesn’t necessarily suggest others will agree. If I’m honest, I’m often a bit too detailed in my narratives and in my descriptions of the evil that exists in the world we all call home. In other words, I’m a poor censor of my own work.
If I’m not careful, my stories have a sense of becoming too real. So, what does that mean? Most people read for entertainment. There are few who search for reading material and think to themselves, “Let’s see if I can find a book that will totally gross me out with the barbarisms of life or completely depress me with the reality of those less fortunate.”
Of course, it doesn’t suggest that we, as morally true individuals, don’t want justice to prevail and the wicked to get their comeuppance. I’m saying there is a different platform to engage in the aforementioned narrative. And sometimes too much information detracts from your overall work objectives, which for me is generating entertainment and enlightenment through my final products.
When I wrote my first book, “The Second Coming: The Arrival,” there was a scene in the book where I described how to build a teepee from scratch. I dedicated three pages to it. I had a beta reader ask me if it was my intent to write a “How To,” on building a teepee. Of course, my reply was, “No,” and then I asked, “Why?”
“Well, because you wrote one,” the beta reader said. “I could cut those three pages out of your book and hand them to any person and say, ‘Follow these instructions and build this.’ That person could then, without prior knowledge, walk into any jungle, without tools, and build a great teepee from scratch.”
“Well, I wanted to be accurate,” I replied.
“That’s fine, but I would suggest you ask yourself, how real is too real? Honestly, I would shorten that portion — substantially. You know, to move the story along.”
At the end, that’s exactly what I did. I reduced the three-page tutorial to less than a half page, and the story flowed much better. As a writer, you have to step back and change your perspective. You’re not writing these stories for yourself; you’re recording them for others. So consider what you want your readers to spend their time on.
After I finished my second book, “The Second Coming: The Gathering,” I sent it off to my beta readers. One came back to me and said, “Although I understand that in many cases, people who are interrogated by clandestine government agencies get tortured for intel, I’m not sure I wanna read about the grotesqueries being performed on their person. Especially since I’m pretty sure what you wrote down actually takes place, which, by the way, made the narrative even worse,” she wrote, then finished off her statement by saying, “Gross. I suggest you rethink the various sections in your chapters and hint at the gruesome nature of the prisoner’s treatment and let the reader fill in whatever imagery they want.” At the end, that’s exactly what I did.
As an author, you should constantly be asking yourself, how much do I share? How much is too much? It’s not enough to have ideas and wish to convey the happenings as accurately as possible. Again, you need to evaluate your perspective and weigh out the information you’re wanting to share with the reality of — will most of my readers want to know that? Will they be offended, turned off or completely disillusioned? If the answer to any of those questions is a soft “maybe,” reconsider. After all, you’re telling the tale in hopes of reaching a large audience. And I would imagine that most writers are not generating original work as part of a shock-and-awe campaign. And just to confirm it, that’s definitely not me.
After finishing my third book, “The Second Coming: The Trials,” again I sent out a finished copy to beta readers. This time, I did the opposite. I was too conservative. I was asked to expand multiple areas. So, in other words, in hopes of not sharing too much information and allowing the reader to fill in the gaps, I left gaping crevasses in a particular portion of the story. Initially, I thought the reader would use their imaginations and fill in the holes. What I failed to consider was that not enough information was no information at all.
Therefore, while writing the final version of the book, I added four or five pages of additional details to bring a specific portion of the book to life, and the readers rejoiced in the narrative. Almost every reader reported back with a, “Wow, I did not see that coming.” Or, “That was completely unexpected, but believable.” Others said, “I should have seen that coming. Nevertheless, it was a surprise when it did.”
The truth is that I’m evolving as a storyteller. I just never know when enough is enough or too much is too much. However, I look forward to reaching the Goldilocks zone someday. On that day, I will look back at a finished product and say, “I didn’t write too much or not enough. The story was just right.”
As a final note, while finishing up my third book, the story took longer to write than expected. Not in time, mind you, but in words. When I poked my head up, I noticed the page count was over 570, and the end was nowhere in sight. So I felt I had no choice but to rush the ending. And that’s exactly what I did, and it showed. So I had to revamp my approach, removed the last few chapters then cleaned up the ending and made it a cliffhanger.
Currently, I’m 200 pages into my fourth book, “The Second Coming: The Apocalypse,” and I’m still not at a point where I can incorporate the 70-plus pages I removed from the end of my third book. This, in and of itself, is not a bad thing. However, it just goes to prove that reality has a way of keeping us in check. Although, sometimes, when you believe you’re keeping it real, it’s not real enough. At least, that’s been the case for me.
So what’s the moral of this story? Most people read for fun or to escape reality. They don’t want to be reminded of the uncertainty of everything in this world. If you wish to point out two or three injustices, that’s fine. If you point out four, you’re pushing it. And five will be too much. So as you put pen to paper, ask yourself one question, “How real is too real?” For most of us, reality has a way of surfacing and letting us know when we’ve stepped over boundaries. The mature thing to do is to realize it and not take it personally. Admit it, and regroup.
Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called “The Second Coming” — “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind prior to and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.
