You Never Know: How real is too real

The truth is that I’m evolving as a storyteller. I just never know when enough is enough or too much is too much. However, I look forward to reaching the Goldilocks zone someday. On that day, I will look back at a finished product and say, “I didn’t write too much or not enough. The story was just right.”

As a final note, while finishing up my third book, the story took longer to write than expected. Not in time, mind you, but in words. When I poked my head up, I noticed the page count was over 570, and the end was nowhere in sight. So I felt I had no choice but to rush the ending. And that’s exactly what I did, and it showed. So I had to revamp my approach, removed the last few chapters then cleaned up the ending and made it a cliffhanger.

Currently, I’m 200 pages into my fourth book, “The Second Coming: The Apocalypse,” and I’m still not at a point where I can incorporate the 70-plus pages I removed from the end of my third book. This, in and of itself, is not a bad thing. However, it just goes to prove that reality has a way of keeping us in check. Although, sometimes, when you believe you’re keeping it real, it’s not real enough. At least, that’s been the case for me.

So what’s the moral of this story? Most people read for fun or to escape reality. They don’t want to be reminded of the uncertainty of everything in this world. If you wish to point out two or three injustices, that’s fine. If you point out four, you’re pushing it. And five will be too much. So as you put pen to paper, ask yourself one question, “How real is too real?” For most of us, reality has a way of surfacing and letting us know when we’ve stepped over boundaries. The mature thing to do is to realize it and not take it personally. Admit it, and regroup.

Alberto Perez has written three books in a series called “The Second Coming” — “The Arrival,” “The Gathering,” and just recently, “The Trials.” The books illustrate Jesus Christ’s immersion in the Rapture and the experiences of those left behind prior to and during the Apocalypse. The series is available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers. Learn more about the author at www.albertoperez.com or join him on Twitter @albertoperezmba and/or Facebook.