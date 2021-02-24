No skinny jeans or side parts here: NC city is trendiest for Gen Z renters, study says

The nation's trendiest city for Generation Z renters is right here in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Greenville ranks No. 1 on a list of places where younger adults want to move, according to results released Monday from the housing website RentCafé.

And another North Carolina city wasn't far behind on the list.

Durham landed the No. 10 spot in the rankings, which weighed the year-over-year increase in people filling out rental applications in cities across the United States.

To come up with its findings, RentCafé said it studied anonymous data from more than 3 million applications on the RentGrow screening tool. The data came from U.S. cities with more than 60,000 residents and at least 1,000 rental requests.

While the study only reviewed applications from adults, researchers defined Gen Z as people born from 1997 to 2012.

