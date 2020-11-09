Concord local competes in The Voice on Blake Shelton's team

One he left baseball, that passion for music that had steadily built up was left. Sullivan said he had no excuse not to seriously consider it as an option.

But the first thing he needed to do was consult his wife.

“Her opinion on anything is my world. She was cool with it and we made it happen. I told her then, I think I can do something with this. I thought she was going to call me crazy,” he joked. “She wasn’t down on me about it at all.”

Her presence during the audition and filming process, he said, has kept him grounded.

“It was such a drawn out process with COVID,” Sullivan remembered. “My nerves would have killed me. But she was there to say, ‘Alright we got through step one, let’s keep going.’”

Viewers may have seen Sullivan’s one-year-old son from the blind audition. While his son is too young to take in everything his dad has accomplished, Sullivan said he hopes his son sees that passions and hard work can amount to success.