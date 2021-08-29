David Nail to perform at Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg Concert on September 11

From Staff Reports
The town of Harrisburg has announced that national recording country artist David Nail will be the headline performer at the Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.
Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert series is free to the public and features food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden.
In honor and remembrance of all impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago, the Sept. 11 Rockin’ the Burg concert is dedicated to America and the continuance of Harrisburg’s patriotic traditions.
