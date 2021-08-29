 Skip to main content
David Nail to perform at Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg Concert on September 11
David Nail

David Nail’s 2014 album “I’m A Fire” is available on Amazon and other places. He will be performing in Harrisburg on Sept. 11.

 From Amazon

The town of Harrisburg has announced that national recording country artist David Nail will be the headline performer at the Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.

Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert series is free to the public and features food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden.

In honor and remembrance of all impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago, the Sept. 11 Rockin’ the Burg concert is dedicated to America and the continuance of Harrisburg’s patriotic traditions.

