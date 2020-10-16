Justin Moore headlines next Speedway concert

For more than a decade, country music sensation Justin Moore has performed his chart-topping hits across the country. The Academy of Country Music Awards winner will bring Small Town USA to Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the live Speedway Drive-In Concert Series on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Produced in conjunction with festival promoter Prime Social Group, Moore will perform a live, socially distanced drive-in concert featuring No. 1 songs like “If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away,” “Til My Last Day,” “Lettin' the Night Roll,” and “You Look Like I Need a Drink.”

Moore will perform live on the backstretch and the concert will be streamed on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot TV, so every fan will have a great view. All music will be broadcast through a low-FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group will institute a plan to deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment.