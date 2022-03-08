Open Mic Night comes to Cabarrus Brewing

Calling all local musicians and lovers of live music! The new Open Mic Night program in the Kettle Room begins Thursday, March 10, at Cabarrus Brewing Co.

Open Mic Night will be held every other Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. in The Kettle Room, and sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The host for the evening will be the one and only local music legend, Chris Rigo. The event is designed to showcase local talent and to give musicians a chance to be seen and heard.

Where is the Kettle Room?

The Kettle Room is the new event space located directly across the Beer Garden from the Cabarrus Brewing Tap Room in the old former High Branch Brewing space.

Rigo is also the organizer of Mirco-Con Concord, which will have its fifth annual event May 7 at Cabarrus Brewing. Micro-Con Concord will have comic books, toys, food trucks and more.