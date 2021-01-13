 Skip to main content
Sol Eichner, concert pianist, to perform on Arts at the Abbey
Sol Eichner, concert pianist, to perform on Arts at the Abbey

  • Updated
BELMONT — Arts at the Abbey enters 2021 with a program featuring romantic piano music and jazz-influenced compositions with Solomon Eichner.

Entitled a “Rachmaninoff Sandwich”, the program has four of Rachmaninoff’s magnificent preludes interspersed with music by Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, and the Russian contemporary composer Kapustin. There are familiar works as well as new ones.

The concert is Monday, Jan. 25, at 8 P.M. in the Abbey Basilica, Belmont Abbey College, Belmont, NC. Admission is free. A limited live audience will be admitted. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations are welcomed. The concert will also be live-streamed - https://www.belmontabbeycollege.edu/artslive/

To reserve a seat, call 704-461-6012 or email abbeyarts@bac.edu.

Solomon Eichner debuted at Carnegie Hall in 2016 after winning the “Golden Key Debut” International Competition in New York City. He has performed in England, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland and throughout the U.S. Recent performances include the Western Piedmont Symphony and next year (after COVID) he will perform Beethoven with the Winston-Salem Symphony.

This series is made possible in part by the Associated Foundation, Inc. of Belmont, The Gaston Community Foundations, The Monks of Belmont Abbey, and other private donors.

The Abbey Basilica, Belmont Abbey College just off of Exit 26 on I-85.For more information: Karen Hite Jacob. 704-461-6012, www.bac.edu or https://www.facebook.com/BelmontAbbeyArts/

