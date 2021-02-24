Who’s 'Jeopardy!’s new guest host Mike Richards and what’s next following Alex Trebek’s death

The latest guest host of “Jeopardy!” has a long history with the popular game show.

Now that popular contestant Ken Jennings’ six-week fill-in stint is over — following the recent death of Alex Trebek — the new interim host is none other than the show’s executive producer Mike Richards.

The 45-year-old Burbank, California-native has won three Daytime Emmy Awards and garnered 17 nominations in a career that dates back to 20 years ago and a resume of producing game shows such as “The Weakest Link,” “Let’s Make A Deal,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

Although the photogenic Pepperdine University alum has appeared in front of the camera as a host (“Beauty and the Geek”), background actor (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) and talking head (“Unsung Hollywood”) through the years, he’s made his bones behind the scenes.

For his high-wattage “Jeopardy!” gig, Richards did not know about it “until three days before” filming.

“I didn’t know I was going to be doing it until three days before, and so I had not prepared myself to host in the way that I know other guest hosts are,” Richards revealed to USA Today. “So there was just a lot to unpack.”