Evangeline

Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
The City of Concord approved funding to help preserve the Meadow View Schoolhouse, which was an African-American schoolhouse in the last 1890s once thought lost.
"At one point I just got goosebumps, it was just amazing to see the pure joy in everybody."
Cabarrus County Schools will go back to a normal five-day school week for all students for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced in …
Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.
“We’re all living this life with all kinds of baggage and signs but there oftentimes is more to us than just what that sign is. We don’t just stand up and let people see that one or two things. They need to see more.”
The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.
A Tradition Continues: Spradley steps in for legendary Tigers wrestling coach, keeps Tigers on winning path
MOUNT PLEASANT – Following a legendary coach is never easy.
I’m coming to you this week a little sunburnt and fighting off dust in my sinuses from a few days outdoors. Things are starting to get back to…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Wrestler: Jay M. Robinson's Goodman punctuates a lifetime of wrestling with 100th win
CONCORD – The road began when he was just 3 years old.