Nomination comments:
Crystal works at Atrium Post Surgical. Crystal has such a heart for any person and her love for elders is amazing! She can make any sick person feel amazing! And this past year has been a rough one, especially for Crystal.
Getting to know Crystal
Name: Crystal Scalesse, RN
Age: 41
Home community: Kannapolis, NC
Educational background: High School Graduate, 1997, Montcalm, WV: Graduate of Mercer County Technical Education Center, Health Assistance, 1997, Princeton, WV: Veteran of the United States Navy (during 9/11), Sonar Technician, USS Preble DDG-88: University of Phoenix, Associates Degree in Health Care Administration, 2008: Associates Degree in Nursing, Rowan Cabarrus Community College, 2015
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: I’m married to Tony Scalesse III and we have three wonderful children: our 22-year-old daughter, and two sons, ages 17 and 12.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
I knew I wanted to be in the health care field when I was a teenager. I was 16 when my only sister, 22, drowned and was left in a vegetative state. She was placed in a skilled nursing facility three hours away from home. As a teenager, it was very hard for me to accept her condition and I felt like the visits were never long enough. She always protected me and being a child, I felt lots of guilt and helplessness. “If only I could do more” was a constant thought.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Building rapport with my patients and their families. Being trusted to care and advocate for people’s loved ones is a big deal.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Nursing is very hard physically, mentally, and emotionally. We have to be pillars of strength. Many people underestimate the roles of the nurse. Our shifts are long and there is a shortage of nurses, which leads to being understaffed. Although self-care is important, sometimes time does not allow it.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
The pandemic caused lots of fear, professionally and personally. Because of the restrictions and precautions, many of us worked overtime and/or understaffed in order to prevent the spread.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
Although I currently work on Post-Surgical Care at Atrium Health Cabarrus, I began my career in long-term care. There are so many patients that I will always cherish, I can’t simply narrow it down to one patient. However, I will say this: I am thankful for the wisdom that our elderly generation bestows upon us.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
As I stated before, the profession of nursing is hard but you have to love nursing in order to wake up each day ready to do it all over again. Nurses have to take the bad with the good. Nurses have to self-evaluate constantly in order to be a better nurse and a better you. Understand that our shift doesn’t begin or end when a nurse is in your room. We stay on our toes to make sure everyone is safe and taken care of.