Crystal Scalesse

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Building rapport with my patients and their families. Being trusted to care and advocate for people’s loved ones is a big deal.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Nursing is very hard physically, mentally, and emotionally. We have to be pillars of strength. Many people underestimate the roles of the nurse. Our shifts are long and there is a shortage of nurses, which leads to being understaffed. Although self-care is important, sometimes time does not allow it.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

The pandemic caused lots of fear, professionally and personally. Because of the restrictions and precautions, many of us worked overtime and/or understaffed in order to prevent the spread.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?