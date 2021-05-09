Nomination comments:
Heidi is such a caring, hardworking, patient focused nurse! She always makes sure everyone is taken care of before she thinks about herself! A true example of a nurse!
Getting to know Heidi
Name: Heidi Barbee
Age: 46
Home community: Concord, NC
Educational background: Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, Bowling Green State University.
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
Husband: Devin, Step kids: Wesley and Elizabeth, Golden Doodle: Saylor
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
My parents “nudged” me into the nursing field. I was going to start college as an undecided major, not really knowing what I wanted to do. I think they recognized personality traits that made nursing a good fit for me. Once I started my clinicals, I realized it was a natural fit.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
There are so many rewarding things about being a nurse. Being able to help patients during a vulnerable time, whether they are coming in for a routine procedure or faced with a difficult diagnosis, gives me the opportunity to impact others on a daily basis. As a nurse in an endoscopy department, we perform a large number of colonoscopy screenings in an effort to prevent colon cancer. It is rewarding to promote wellness and to help patients in our community take care of themselves. I also have the privilege of working with some of the smartest, kindest, and most compassionate people. It makes me strive each day to be a better nurse and person. Taking care of patients from all walks of life is always fun and interesting too.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
It is always hard when patients are given a difficult diagnosis or are battling a variety of complex health issues. It’s a daily reminder of how quickly life can change, but also an opportunity to show kindness and compassion.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
As a nurse in an outpatient surgery center, the biggest change for me was the amount of extra personal protective equipment that we are required to wear for procedures. Extra screening measures were also added to protect patients and staff. Being in an outpatient setting, I am very fortunate to work in a relatively low risk area. The pandemic made me extremely grateful for all of those who are on the front lines in the hospital caring for COVID patients. No matter how busy or stressful my day is now, I think about how much harder it could be.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
I was caring for a patient several years ago who had a stroke which resulted in some residual confusion and communication deficits. She was in our department for a procedure and I was in the right place at the right time when she had a lucid moment and told me about something that had happened to her in the past. We followed up with her concerns, got her the help she needed, and she was moved to a much safer living environment. Being able to be a voice and advocate for those who aren’t able to communicate for themselves, as well as connect them with the proper resources is such a rewarding opportunity.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
Nursing is a wonderful profession. There are so many opportunities for growth and development, career advancement, and different types of jobs within one profession. As my dad always said, it is a “recession proof” career, and that there will always be a need for nurses. In this uncertain time where so many have lost jobs or had hours cut, I now truly appreciate what he meant by that. In addition, you can learn so much from working amongst other professionals each day. Finally, and most importantly, it is very rewarding to have so many opportunities to help people and be able to make a small difference in someone’s life each day.