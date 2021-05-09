Heidi Barbee

What is the most challenging part of your job?

It is always hard when patients are given a difficult diagnosis or are battling a variety of complex health issues. It’s a daily reminder of how quickly life can change, but also an opportunity to show kindness and compassion.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

As a nurse in an outpatient surgery center, the biggest change for me was the amount of extra personal protective equipment that we are required to wear for procedures. Extra screening measures were also added to protect patients and staff. Being in an outpatient setting, I am very fortunate to work in a relatively low risk area. The pandemic made me extremely grateful for all of those who are on the front lines in the hospital caring for COVID patients. No matter how busy or stressful my day is now, I think about how much harder it could be.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?