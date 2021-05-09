Kaitlin Simpson

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?

It didn’t really change the way I do my job. New restrictions were put into place. We had to wear proper PPE and that took some getting used to. The biggest change was at the beginning of the pandemic when they restricted visitors. We get a lot of patients that are recovering after major open heart surgery and for them to not have family with them was very hard. We did our best to schedule face time calls but even that was not the same. I could definitely see how hard it was for my patients not having their loved ones there.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?

There are many. But I guess the one thing that stands out the most is a young patient I had two years ago or so. He had valve repair surgery and was recovering on our unit. He was making great progress and was going to get to discharge soon. I had been his nurse for four nights in a row and on the fourth night he had a massive stroke out of nowhere that rendered him brain dead. He died later that night. This was my first major loss so it was very hard for me. Having had him for so many shifts, I got to know him and hear about his life. I had to make the phone call to his mom which was extremely hard. I will never forget that night.