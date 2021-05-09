Kendall Gulledge

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

There are many rewarding parts to my job as I’ve experienced ER, pediatrics, and most currently Labor and Delivery for the last four and half years, but out of all the rewards, the greatest is knowing that without a shadow of a doubt, God gave me the gift of care giving to do his work. I always hope that in my work I make him proud and that others may see him in me. I feel in my heart my talents are his gifts and anything from God is a reward.

What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part for me would be accepting those times when God’s plans for people or their loved ones doesn’t line up with what we want as humans. I’d like to say I’ve had a desired outcome with every patient I’ve ever cared for but that’s not the reality of what I do. But I praise God through the challenges as I remember he gave me the ability and opportunity in my life to help him welcome people into his arms as they take their last breath AND pass a baby to its mothers arms as it takes its first! What a gift that is even if at times it surpasses our understanding and makes us angry or sad! Sometimes our greatest challenges are our biggest blessings.

How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?