Nomination comments:
Cares for everyone!
Getting to know Kendall
Name: Kendall Gulledge
Age: 33
Home community: Mount Pleasant
Educational background: Cabarrus College of Health Sciences (ADN-2008) and Chamberlain College of Nursing (BSN-2017)
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: Daughter to Jeff & Cindy Ritchie of Mount Pleasant, Wife to Kevin Gulledge, Mother to 3 children (two boys 11 & 7, one girl 2 years old)
When did you know you wanted to be a nurse?
I have always known I wanted to be a nurse, or at least as long as I can remember. I used my dolls/toys growing up as my patients, often using my sisters cord phone from her room as a defibrillator. I was always sure so say “clear” before delivering the shock! My favorite TV show was “Rescue 9-1-1.” My grandmother always watched it with me when I spent the night. I knew for certain when she fell ill with Alzheimer’s and I experienced caring for her with my mom that nursing or the medical field at the least in some way was my destiny.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
There are many rewarding parts to my job as I’ve experienced ER, pediatrics, and most currently Labor and Delivery for the last four and half years, but out of all the rewards, the greatest is knowing that without a shadow of a doubt, God gave me the gift of care giving to do his work. I always hope that in my work I make him proud and that others may see him in me. I feel in my heart my talents are his gifts and anything from God is a reward.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
The most challenging part for me would be accepting those times when God’s plans for people or their loved ones doesn’t line up with what we want as humans. I’d like to say I’ve had a desired outcome with every patient I’ve ever cared for but that’s not the reality of what I do. But I praise God through the challenges as I remember he gave me the ability and opportunity in my life to help him welcome people into his arms as they take their last breath AND pass a baby to its mothers arms as it takes its first! What a gift that is even if at times it surpasses our understanding and makes us angry or sad! Sometimes our greatest challenges are our biggest blessings.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
Well, we all know I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t A LOT of anxiety about the pandemic and how it would change, not only my life personally but professionally. In an instant, being a nurse, I became the biggest threat to my loved ones and unfortunately, for a time, possibly my patients as we didn’t know much about how it spread or what precautions were needed. I feared sickness, and lack of information, I mean, how could I educate people on something we knew nothing about!? People are trusting me in caring for them. How long could/will this last? what changes and challenges would it bring!? How could I ensure safety for my patients, my family and myself dealing with a novel virus? But not to sound like a broken record, I completely turned those worries and burdens over to God and leaned on my faith as a way to get me through. I took all the precautions advised for my home, and in my job and as a result, I am certainly more cautious AND spiritual. It’s possible God could be sick of hearing from me (haha) but I’m glad he continues to listen and provide!
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
Without a shadow of a doubt plenty I’ll never forget. But I have those who will ALWAYS hold a special piece of my heart. There are three that instantly come to mind. And despite time, my thoughts and prayers remain with each one of them and their families.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
This profession is not for the faint of heart and it’s definitely, for me, NOT a job that just pays the bills, or offers job security, it’s a calling.