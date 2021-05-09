Marlea Jefferson

This pandemic has been a game changer. I have been a nurse for nine years, and the profession was wearing me down. When the pandemic hit, I realized how valuable we are as nurses. I realized that I can and do make a difference in the life of my patients.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?

The one incident that I believe will forever stand out for me is going to New York City the epicenter during COVID. I became a FEMA nurse and boarded a plane for only the second time in my life, and left North Carolina by myself for NYC. There were only about six passengers on this plane, because all travel had been stopped, except for emergency travel. It was absolutely one of the most scariest things I have done in my life, but I wanted to help. I wanted to be part of making a difference, and that is what we did. COVID numbers dropped drastically; I met some great nurses along the way, and some of us became like family.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?

You are not just a nurse when you are in this profession, you are so much more. You are an advocate, a teacher, a support system, and so much more. You have good days, and you have bad days. Some days are really frustrating, and others are just sad. You make a difference in other people’s life, and for me that’s what nursing is all about.