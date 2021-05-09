Nomination comment:
Marlea is one of the most selfless individuals I have come across. She goes above and beyond to ensure her patients and co-workers are taken care of and have all of the resources they need. This personality makes her a very unique nurse. The compassion she has for her job shines through in all that she does. During this pandemic, she has worked non-stop and has even picked up assignments in surrounding areas. Marlea would not boast about her accomplishments but she most definitely does deserve to be recognized for them!
Getting to know Marlea
Name: Marlea Jefferson
Age: 32
Home community: From Concord, NC/Live in Kannapolis, NC
Educational background: Diploma in Surgical Technology/ Associates degree in Nursing
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile:
My husband is my biggest fan. I have been with my spouse, Eric, 13 years in May and married for seven years. We have a daughter who is four years old, Greysyn, who is our pride and joy. My little sister is following in my footsteps and will graduate from nursing school this May. My mom and dad are so proud of what I do. They love to say their daughter is a nurse, and now they will have a second daughter becoming one.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
My interest in nursing began in high school. I didn’t know what I wanted to be when I grew up, but I knew I wanted to travel. One of my teachers told me about nursing, and about travel nursing. I started taking medical courses in high school and found out I was pretty good in healthcare classes. Healthcare just seemed right for me.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
I am a traveling Labor and Delivery Nurse, and a Medical-Surgical Nurse at Atrium-Cabarrus. I have been a Labor & Delivery nurse for five years, and a Medical-Surgical nurse for eight and half years. The most rewarding part of my traveling job is being able to assist with bringing life into the world. It is such a heart warming moment to be a part of birth stories. It is also rewarding to be able to care for patients on the med-surg floor, and be a part of their journey of getting better.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
Being a Labor and Delivery nurse is great, but not all birth stories have happy endings. The same with Med-Surg. Nursing can be very emotionally draining, especially when you build such a great connection with your patient and their family.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
This pandemic has been a game changer. I have been a nurse for nine years, and the profession was wearing me down. When the pandemic hit, I realized how valuable we are as nurses. I realized that I can and do make a difference in the life of my patients.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
The one incident that I believe will forever stand out for me is going to New York City the epicenter during COVID. I became a FEMA nurse and boarded a plane for only the second time in my life, and left North Carolina by myself for NYC. There were only about six passengers on this plane, because all travel had been stopped, except for emergency travel. It was absolutely one of the most scariest things I have done in my life, but I wanted to help. I wanted to be part of making a difference, and that is what we did. COVID numbers dropped drastically; I met some great nurses along the way, and some of us became like family.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
You are not just a nurse when you are in this profession, you are so much more. You are an advocate, a teacher, a support system, and so much more. You have good days, and you have bad days. Some days are really frustrating, and others are just sad. You make a difference in other people’s life, and for me that’s what nursing is all about.