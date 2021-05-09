Nomination comments:Stephanie is a nurse at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She is a dedicated, smart, caring individual who has worked long hours taking care of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. A true model of a front line worker during these trying times.
Getting to know StephanieName: Stephanie Vanhoy, RN
Age: 30
Home community: I was born and raised in Concord NC and am blessed enough to live in the same neighborhood I was raised in, a street across from my parents.
Educational background: I graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School in 2008 after having my first son. I started Rowan Cabarrus Community College in 2015 and graduated from RCCC’s nursing school in 2018 with honors.
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: I am the mom of four boys. When I married my husband, I got to add another. I am lucky enough to still have both parents and my mother’s parents are still alive and active in our lives. My oldest son plays baseball and one of my twins are part of the Boy Scouts.
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?I knew I wanted to be a nurse at a young age. In my kindergarten book, I picked nursing as my career when I grow up. There was never a question in my mind, I always knew what I was going to do in my life.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help many of my patients or their families while they are in the hospital. Nobody wanted to be stuck in a hospital dealing with scary issues that could be life changing, so it is so nice to able to do things to help them feel more comfortable by making sure they have their favorite drink or snack or making sure the family gets a call back. Working on the COVID unit, this is one that is particularly important as it is the only way their loved ones get the communication, they need to hear that their loved one is doing alright. I love to also make sure the patient and their families feel like their concerns are heard and I will always try to help with any of those concerns if possible.
What is the most challenging part of your job?The most challenging part of my job is dealing with the emotional toll that can weigh on me. As a nurse I try to make sure that my mental and emotional sides are taken care of. I become a part in their lives as I learn their stories and then see the ups and downs that also come with their treatment plan. Sometimes I become very emotionally connected to the patients or their families and it’s hard when the patients’ outcome is not a favorable one.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job? The pandemic changed me in the sense of being more appreciative towards my own family and friends. I have watched several families lose loved ones unexpectedly and so quickly. The rate at which I have seen patients come in and pass has varied, but the hurt for the families not having their final goodbyes was very tough to watch. In my first two years of nursing, I didn’t experience much death within my job. Since COVID hit, I have found myself looking to the obituaries to find out how a patient’s stay with us ended if I was off for a few days. Scrolling through the newspaper, I would look for their pictures to see if they would still be with us when I went back in.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?I had a patient that came in from complications with a stroke. She was a younger woman compared to the normal stroke patients I see. She had mild symptoms on day one, but she began to progressively deteriorate over the next few days. I was on a five-night stretch, so I kept her on my rotation for each night. I would call and speak to her daughter every night, but by day three, we knew hospice care was going to be in her future. Each night, I would learn something new about her from her daughter, like the fact that her mother was still alive, or the extended family of sisters were trying to come in and see her. Due to COVID though, it was really tough getting visitors in. She then had a second stroke and I learned she passed about two weeks after going to the hospice house. I remember seeing the fight and desire to be better in the woman’s face, but she had lost the ability to speak and communicate. We gave her a really good bath the day before she went to hospice, and I remember seeing the appreciation in her eyes just saying thank you for something as simple as a bath. The daughter made sure to call and express her gratitude for taking care of her mom as well. Those two were the sincerest showings of gratification I have experienced as a nurse.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?Nursing is a very rewarding profession, but to enjoy that side of it, you have to go through the lowest of lows. It is not a profession for the faint of heart. We deal with people in some of the worst moments of their lives. While most people will never know the experience of preparing a person who has just passed so their loved ones can go in and say their last goodbyes, I have always strived to make this as good of a memory as I can by making sure everything is clean and making sure the flowers and cards are placed around to show how much they were loved. This to me is just as important as the care I give to the patients while they are living. The nursing field is one that will break you and tear you down, but it also gives you some of the best friends you could ask for and gives you that appreciation of life that we all need to find within ourselves.