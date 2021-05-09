Stephanie Vanhoy

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?I had a patient that came in from complications with a stroke. She was a younger woman compared to the normal stroke patients I see. She had mild symptoms on day one, but she began to progressively deteriorate over the next few days. I was on a five-night stretch, so I kept her on my rotation for each night. I would call and speak to her daughter every night, but by day three, we knew hospice care was going to be in her future. Each night, I would learn something new about her from her daughter, like the fact that her mother was still alive, or the extended family of sisters were trying to come in and see her. Due to COVID though, it was really tough getting visitors in. She then had a second stroke and I learned she passed about two weeks after going to the hospice house. I remember seeing the fight and desire to be better in the woman’s face, but she had lost the ability to speak and communicate. We gave her a really good bath the day before she went to hospice, and I remember seeing the appreciation in her eyes just saying thank you for something as simple as a bath. The daughter made sure to call and express her gratitude for taking care of her mom as well. Those two were the sincerest showings of gratification I have experienced as a nurse.