First Presbyterian Church Concord is one of the founding church partners of Habitat Cabarrus

CONCORD – First Presbyterian Church Concord has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County (Habitat Cabarrus) to build new homes since its inception in 1989. The congregation set a three week (May-June) to raise $10,000 for Habitat Cabarrus. An anonymous donor incentivized the campaign with a $5,000 matching challenge, doubling their gift!

“The amazing impact in our county due to the long-standing partnership between First Presbyterian Church Concord and Habitat Cabarrus is a perfect example of what is possible when you give it to God,” said Bill Shelton, Habitat Cabarrus CEO.

The support of partners like First Presbyterian and others has inspired Habitat Cabarrus to announce a FAITH BUILD this fall. The idea behind the FAITH BUILD is for a new home build to be 80% funded and built by the FAITH COMMUNITY. If a church would like to participate, please contact Bonnie Jones at bonnie@habitatcabarrus.org or 704-786-4001 Ext. 101.

The cost of building a Habitat Cabarrus home in 2019 was $85,000 compared to today at $150,000-$170,000. This does not include the cost of land. Now more than ever, Habitat Cabarrus needs the community to engage and help build more affordable homes.

Local churches can help by joining the Faith Committee to help with the FAITH BUILD (1st meeting 9/5/23), become a volunteer at the Habitat Cabarrus ReStore or volunteer on the build site, donate or participate in a fundraiser (FAITH BUILD-Fall, Year End giving campaign, WOMEN BUILD-Spring), provide lunch one day at a build site or provide “Welcome Home” gifts for the New Homeowners. Contact Habitat Cabarrus to find more ways to get involved. Questions about volunteering can be directed to Willmarie Austin at willmarie@habitatcabarrus.org or 704-786-4001 Ext. 104.

About Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, a nonprofit organization, works to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and in partnership with families and individuals in Cabarrus County. For over 30 years, Habitat Cabarrus has been making a positive impact in your community with 172 New builds and over 550 Critical Home Repairs impacting 2,200 individuals and families who need a hand up not a handout. Habitat Cabarrus is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which works around the world. To learn more, call (704) 786-4001 or visit habitatcabarrus.org, Facebook or Instagram.