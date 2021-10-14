Fosse, barreled by Rose at '70 All-Star Game, dies at 74

“The Oakland A’s are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse,” the team said in a statement Wednesday. “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the A’s family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family, and friends during this difficult time. We’ll miss you, Ray.”

Fosse told the AP in 2015 that he had pain and arthritis, endured five knee surgeries, had two bum shoulders he never had fixed, and a stiff neck.

Of course, he knew that wasn’t all from Rose’s blow at the All-Star Game. A lot of that was a result of the rigors of being a catcher.

“My body hurts. My shoulder still hurts,” he said. “There was not anybody at the time to say, ‘Don’t play.’ I continued. That’s something that I take with a lot of pride.”

Two days after the All-Star Game, Fosse caught nine innings in a win at Kansas City. He couldn’t lift his left arm above his head.

“That’s something people will continue to talk about, whether they were alive at the time or watched the video and see the result,” Fosse said.