Georgie Girl
Meet this sweet at southern tea gal....Georgie Girl! Estimated age: about a year Breed: Dachshund/terrier mix Weight: 20 pounds -... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.
- Updated
Under the new executive order going into effect Friday, masks will still be required indoors in North Carolina but are no longer mandated outd…
Hate is such a strong word and I probably should cut down on using it.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson athletics department will have new leadership for the upcoming school year, but a familiar face and name will be…
- Updated
The Cabarrus Dream Center held its grand opening last week with help from the City of Concord and the Cabarrus Chamber. Looking to the future, the center is hoping to welcome Present Age, a ministry fighting human trafficking, into new office space.
- Updated
The theatre is expected to reopen this summer once all of the first phase of renovations is complete. The City purchased the theatre property in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
- Updated
After several community members spoke out against drive-thru graduations at last Monday's Board of Education meeting, the district announced Friday students will be allowed to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Precocious Pridgen: Cannon track star is just a freshman but could become athlete for the ages
- Updated
CONCORD — It takes a lot to make Teri Pridgen nervous.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Former Spiders star will be in perfect place when NFL calls his name -- home
- Updated
CONCORD – One of the things I love most about watching the professional league drafts every year – be it the NBA Draft, the NFL Draft or even …
- Updated
The City of Concord is working with Barber-Scotia College to revitalize the historic school. A survey is open to city residents for community input.