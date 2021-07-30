Government Center garage closing Tuesday to Sept. 18

The Government Center, 65 Church Street S., garage-level parking area (accessible from Means Avenue) will undergo a concrete recoat. All-access points to the garage will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 3 through Saturday, September 18.

This affects public parking as well as garage door and stairwell access.

During this timeframe, visitors will need to park in either Cabarrus County Lot #2 (located on Church St. next to 5/3 Bank) or the Cabarrus County parking deck (located on the corner of Spring St. and Corban Ave.).

Visitors with ADA considerations can park on Means Avenue (two-hour parking) or in Cabarrus County Lot #5, which has four ADA spots available.

An update will be made when the garage reopens.