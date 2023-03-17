The Left is mischaracterizing the bill now in consideration by our Representatives that do some common sense things and is NOT as is characterized as a “Don’t Say Gay Bill”.

Nowhere in the bill is the word gay even mentioned. What it does is allows kids to be kids and not be exposed to alternate lifestyles until they are old enough to understand them.

It prevents people from claiming to be something that biologically they are not, from participation in sporting events that would give them an unfair advantage.

Title lX gives protections and funding to girls sports, not guys that claim to be girls. It prevents drag queens from performing in front of children under a certain age.

Please explain to me why any of this is either “anti-gay” or is anything other than common sense to let kids be kids? I am not anti-gay, I have neighbors that are gay, I have had gay employees and what people do in the privacy of their homes is none of my business.

When it affects our kids or when the agenda is forced, then I object. The left is using misinformation to mischaracterize the goal of letting kids grow up without indoctrination until they are old enough to understand and draw their own conclusions.

When this came to light, parents got concerned enough to begin attending school board meetings to find out what was going on and to take action to protect their kids. What happened is the Feds decided those people were terrorists and the harassment and misinformation campaign began. It is past time for the accrual truth to be told so people are not under false impressions. The media by and large is not telling both sides of the story.

Grant Rader

Kannapolis