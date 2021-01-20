 Skip to main content
Happy birthday Keenan Parks
Keenan Spencer Parks is celebrating his 12th birthday today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

He is the son of Kevin and Tonya Peay Parks of Fort Hood, Texas. He has a sister, Kirsten Simone Parks.

His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Wydle Cooper of Huntersville, Ms. Jeanne B. Peay of Concord and Mr. R.W. Mack of Kannapolis.

Keenan will be honored today with a family dinner at Little Tokyo Japanese Restaurant in Killeen, Texas. He will be honored on Saturday with a Pokémon party at Dave & Busters in Austin, Texas.

