HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: No. 3 Concord (6-2) at A.L. Brown (4-5) -- 'The Battle for the Bell'

KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the state. Fundamentally speaking, this series has been everything a fierce rivalry is supposed to be: The Wonders have a slim 43-42 edge, and winning the famed Bell still has the magic that makes giddy fans hang around after the game as players and coaches – and some fans – take turns ringing it. The reality is that the Bell has been in Kannapolis six straight years as the Spiders have gone through some lean times. That includes last year’s 28-0 victory for the Wonders, which was the series’ first shutout since 2000. Will things change this year?

Well, the teams’ status has. Concord is riding a wave of momentum, as it enters as South Piedmont 3A Conference champion for the first time in six years. The Wonders have lost five of their last six games and are in the basement of the Greater Metro 4 Conference. As we’ve mentioned, that in no way indicates that the Wonders are a bad team; the GMC is deep and tough. But to say things haven’t gone the way they expected at the start of the season would be an understatement.

However, a win tonight would be an excellent salve for the pain they’ve endured lately. Actually, that’s the case for both these teams.