HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tigers dominate All-Rocky River 2A/3A Conference picks

CONCORD – The Mount Pleasant football team wrapped up a special 2021 spring season by leading the way on the Rocky River 2A/3A all-conference team.

In addition to having a league-leading eight players earn all-conference honors, the Tigers took home most of the top individual superlatives, too.

For starters, senior quarterback Ryan Tyson was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Tyson passed for 1,527 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 264 yards and five scores.

The Special Teams Player of the Year award went to Mount Pleasant senior Bryce Parker, who in addition to being the team’s top receiver (553 yards and five touchdowns), was a dangerous kickoff and punt returner while leading the team by averaging 38.4 yards per attempt as a punter.

Meanwhile, 23rd-year coach Mike Johns was chosen as the Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to an unbeaten regular season (7-0) and the second round of the playoffs, the deepest run among Cabarrus County teams this spring.

West Stanly’s Gavin Hudson was named the Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Colts to a second-place finish in the league.