High school reunions coming up

Concord High Class of 1971

The graduating class of 1971 of Concord High School will have its 50th reunion on Saturday, March 26, at Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave.

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The cost is $40 per person.

Advance payment is required. To Venmo @ Becca-Russell-17 or send check to Becca Russell, PO Box 1209, Concord, NC. 28026-1209.

Northwest Cabarrus Super 4

Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9, at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ Entertainment & Reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.