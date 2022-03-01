HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Bulls relays roll at indoor state meet; Wonders’ Marshall third, while Trojans fourth

CONCORD – The Hickory Ridge girls track and field team is going to be explosive when the outdoor season rolls around this spring.

The indoor state meet was one heck of a preview.

Last month, the Ragin’ Bulls girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams won gold medals at the Class 4A state meet at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Both relay teams featured the same strong quartet: seniors Aniya Woodruff and Abigail Thomas, and freshmen Jaila Woodruff and Nina Dominique.

In the 4x200, the Ragin’ Bulls motored to first place in a time of 1 minute, 42.10 seconds. They won the 4x400 relay in 3:59.83.

In addition, Dominique brought home third place in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 7.16 seconds, which was an even more impressive accomplishment than it might initially seem.

The race was won by Raleigh Wakefield star Shawnti Jackson, who is a national record holder in multiple events. When she out-legged second-place finisher Lauren Fleming of Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (7.05) and Dominique in last month’s 55 meters, Jackson set a state record of 6.76.