HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Bulls relays roll at indoor state meet; Wonders’ Marshall third, while Trojans fourth
  • Updated
Hickory Ridge indoor track and field coach Alycia Williams (center) is joined by her gold medal-winning relay team of (from left) Abigail Thomas, Nina Dominique, Jaila Woodrufff and Aniya Woodruff. The quartet won the Class 4A state titles in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CONCORD – The Hickory Ridge girls track and field team is going to be explosive when the outdoor season rolls around this spring.

The indoor state meet was one heck of a preview.

Last month, the Ragin’ Bulls girls 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams won gold medals at the Class 4A state meet at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Both relay teams featured the same strong quartet: seniors Aniya Woodruff and Abigail Thomas, and freshmen Jaila Woodruff and Nina Dominique.

In the 4x200, the Ragin’ Bulls motored to first place in a time of 1 minute, 42.10 seconds. They won the 4x400 relay in 3:59.83.

In addition, Dominique brought home third place in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 7.16 seconds, which was an even more impressive accomplishment than it might initially seem.

The race was won by Raleigh Wakefield star Shawnti Jackson, who is a national record holder in multiple events. When she out-legged second-place finisher Lauren Fleming of Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (7.05) and Dominique in last month’s 55 meters, Jackson set a state record of 6.76.

Marshall

Last year, Aniya Woodruff, who has signed with Hampton University in Virginia, had strong finishes multiple events at the outdoor state meet, as did Thomas.

Other strong finishers from schools in Cabarrus County at this year’s indoor meet included A.L. Brown junior Daunte Marshall, who took third place in the 4A boys 55 hurdles in 7.84; and the Northwest Cabarrus 3A 4x800 meter relay team of Jaylen Currence, Braden Patterson, Owen Evans and Grant Long, which was seventh in 8:45.47.

Northwest Cabarrus track and field coach Tyrone Pierce (center) is pictured with Trojan 4x800-meter relay runners Jaylen Currence, Braden Patterson, Owen Evans and Grant Long.
