HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Vikings freshman makes a deal with the dirt to end up state triple jump champ

Roorda knew something special was in his presence right away.

“They were all very athletic, and I could tell that in preseason workouts,” Roorda said. “All of them had done gymnastics, which was enlightening to me to say, ‘OK, they know how to use the muscles the right way and jump, and they’re kind of twitchy and have a quick reaction and all that.’”

Like Wright, Krause and Nosalek had successful seasons, with all three reaching the regional level this spring.

Wright, of course, because of the sand, was hesitant to do the triple jump.

“I used to do track in seventh grade (at C.C. Griffin Middle School), and my coach there told me to just try triple jump,” Wright explained. “But I never really liked it, so I did other things. But this year, I tried it again, and then it just kind of went how it went.”

Once the season began, Roorda began to believe his special athlete had the potential to do something REALLY special this season.

“Each meet she went to, she outperformed herself at the previous meet,” Roorda said of Wright. “At the very first meet, she jumped a 33 or 34. Then it was a 35, then we moved to 36, and then it was 37. It just kept going up, and that’s a big indicator for a coach.”