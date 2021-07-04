HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Vikings freshman makes a deal with the dirt to end up state triple jump champ

CONCORD – Jahaila Wright isn’t supposed to be a state triple jump champion.
Not because she isn’t physically talented enough; she’s known for being athletic, and she was a successful competitive gymnast for 10 years.
And the reason Wright isn’t supposed to be a state triple jump champion isn’t because she’s only a freshman; she’s already exhibited leadership qualities around the Central Cabarrus campus and also has been a performer at the high school level as a member of the Vikings’ cheerleading team.
No, the REAL reason Wright shouldn’t be a state triple jump champion is simple.
And, well, a little unique.
“I never really liked jumps, honestly, because I don’t like sand,” Wright said with a laugh. “I don’t like the beach or anything!”
Of course, an aversion to sand certainly isn’t the best quality for being a triple jumper, which requires the athlete to end up in a large pit of sand at the conclusion of her jump.
Nonetheless, Wright managed to deal with the dirt during the 2021 outdoor track & field season, and last Saturday, she culminated it by winning the Class 3A state triple jump title at Greensboro’s N.C. State University.
Wright was one of two state champions from Cabarrus County, joining Northwest Cabarrus junior long jumper Chaunesse Barringer.
Wright, who finished second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season, jumped a personal-record 37 feet, 11 inches to claim the state crown. She bettered the distance that helped her win the 3A Midwest Regional title by 2.5 inches.
The fact that Wright – whose father, Jamar, is on the Central Cabarrus football staff – did it all after just completing her first year of high school was particularly impressive to Vikings track coach Trevor Roorda.
And he doesn’t believe it will end up being her career highlight.
“I think it says that she has a lot more to accomplish, honestly,” Roorda said. “When a freshman comes out and sets the bar at that level, you know that there’s more that can be achieved.
Despite her youth, Wright has already achieved quite a bit.
She became involved in gymnastics at age 5, and she went on to become a state champion in the vault. And on Friday nights this past autumn, of course, she executed acrobatic moves in front of crowds as she and her cheerleading teammates helped pump up the Viking football team.
But Wright decided to give up gymnastics in March, partly because of the toll it was taking on her body and partly because she wasn’t sure about her future in the sport.
That’s when she and fellow freshmen Sydney Krause and Samantha Nosalek decided to go out for the Vikings’ track team.
Roorda knew something special was in his presence right away.
“They were all very athletic, and I could tell that in preseason workouts,” Roorda said. “All of them had done gymnastics, which was enlightening to me to say, ‘OK, they know how to use the muscles the right way and jump, and they’re kind of twitchy and have a quick reaction and all that.’”
Like Wright, Krause and Nosalek had successful seasons, with all three reaching the regional level this spring.
Wright, of course, because of the sand, was hesitant to do the triple jump.
“I used to do track in seventh grade (at C.C. Griffin Middle School), and my coach there told me to just try triple jump,” Wright explained. “But I never really liked it, so I did other things. But this year, I tried it again, and then it just kind of went how it went.”
Once the season began, Roorda began to believe his special athlete had the potential to do something REALLY special this season.
“Each meet she went to, she outperformed herself at the previous meet,” Roorda said of Wright. “At the very first meet, she jumped a 33 or 34. Then it was a 35, then we moved to 36, and then it was 37. It just kept going up, and that’s a big indicator for a coach.”
Although Wright finished second at the conference meet, she began to regain steam as the postseason began. Going into last weekend’s state meet, she was the No. 1-seeded triple jumper.
But things didn’t necessarily start out auspiciously.
The concerns started before the meet even began, while Wright was warming up.
“I was doing my run-throughs, and my steps were really bad,” Wright explained. “We were struggling to get my steps down, and then they closed off the runway, so I couldn’t do anything else anymore.”
On her first jump in the preliminary round, Wright’s foot went over the takeoff board, so her attempt wasn’t legal. On her second attempt, she started 1 foot behind where she normally does, but she was still over the board.
She only had one more attempt remaining in the preliminaries. If she didn’t get a clean jump this time, she’d be headed back to Concord only with the satisfaction of knowing she’d made the state championships as a freshman – which was certainly good, but Wright wanted more.
She hadn’t put up with all this sand stuff this season for nothing.
“I knew I was going to have to get a jump, or I wasn’t going to get to go to finals,” Wright said. “So my coaches told me to move back, like, 2 feet. So when I went (and did the final jump of the prelims), I was maybe 5 inches behind the board, so I knew that I was going to have to give it my all to make the finals because then I would have been at about 36, and I don’t know if I would have made it with a 36.
“We worked really hard on my technique that week, but my jump was really rushed, and it was just all really bad.”
But it was a beauty at the same time.
When the track triple jump officials displayed her distance of 37-11 on the board, Wright was relieved.
“I was really surprised,” she said. “And then I just saw my coach’s and my family’s face just light up.”
Wright made it to the final round. She had taken two jumps, but when the last person in front of her finished her final three attempts, Wright technically didn’t have to jump anymore. She was already officially the winner.
But the girl who hates the sand wanted one more shot.
“I wanted to beat the conference record, which was 38-7,” Wright said. “But on my last jump, sadly, I messed the whole thing up, and I ended up doing a forward roll into the pit.
I had a lot of sand in my hair.”
She didn’t mind this time, obviously. But will she EVER get used to the sand? After all, it’s kind of become part of what she does now, especially as a state champion.
“Not really,” Wright said, laughing. “I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it. At times, I still don’t like touching the sand. I jump, and then I get out as fast as I can. And then when I get home, I get right in the shower.”
On Saturday, her shower was delayed a tad. It took the family a little longer to get home from the state championships in Greensboro than it normally does for meets during the regular season.
If things go the way Roorda thinks they could, Wright might be making the longer trip more often in the future.
“I think she has set the bar for triple jump, and obviously that is what a lot of people at other schools are reading about and seeing,” Roorda said. “But she also has a lot of potential in long jump, and I think she has a lot of potential in high jump as well.”
Added Roorda, “And I think she’s quite fast. She only did jumps for us this year, but I think she has the potential to go pretty far in the running events.”
Now armed with a state title, Wright plans on continuing her upward trajectory. She’ll be training and competing harder than ever this summer. More dirty days are ahead.
“Now, I’m just having workouts and getting myself in shape again,” Wright said. “I’m starting AAU, and we have a meet July 8. And I’m going to do indoor track this coming winter.”
And for anyone wondering, yes, there’s sand in the indoor jump pits, too.