Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The restored Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis is now open and has announced its first events. The theater will be opening this week, sell…
Results from Friday night’s Week 5 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
KANNAPOLIS – Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge overcame a double-digit first-quarter deficit to capture a 45-24 conference-opening vi…
Law enforcement is at the schools.
WADESBORO – The Mount Pleasant defense didn’t surrender any points in the first half at Anson Friday, but the Tigers still trailed at intermis…
CONCORD – It was a momentous night at Concord High School in more ways than one Friday.
KANNAPOIS—In a research study where volunteer participants with cognitive issues consumed wild blueberries daily for six months, the ability o…
CONCORD – It was one of those rare nights for a football team.
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 6
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.