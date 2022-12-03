Honey Crisp

Tags
Have you been on Roberta Road lately? Be careful. If you're headed out to a Christmas celebration or to find some treasure, slow down and as t…
Commissioner-elect Kenny Wortman said he has proof that he met with Commissioner Barbara Strang and Commissioner-elect Chris Measmer to discus…
CONCORD – For roughly two weeks, Daevin Hobbs had a secret.
CONCORD – This one was for Mom.
CONCORD — In a shelter name reveal celebration, The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties announced that the new Center of Hope Emerg…
Last weekend, Ethan Ford, a 17-year-old from Mount Pleasant, fulfilled a lifelong dream when he attended a University of Georgia Football Drea…
The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Paula Cox Rankin.
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
Unexpected friendships can be the best ones. And sometimes you find them in the most unlikely places, even in public service. Carolyn Carpente…
CONCORD – The second-annual CabCo Classic high school basketball event gets underway tonight, and this year’s field of teams might be its stro…
