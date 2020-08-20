Concord native retires from Air Force as chief master sergeant

Concord native Chief Master Sergeant Carlos Nurse will retire from the Air Force after 30 years of dedicated service.
Nurse, 48, recently returned home from an eight-month deployment in Afghanistan where he led more than 1,500 service members and contractors in support of Operation FREEDOM'S SENTINEL and NATO's Resolute Support mission.
He was superintendent over the 405th Air Expeditionary Group which aided in both missions by delivering decisive full spectrum airpower in the form of close air support, airlift, combat search and rescue, electronic attack, and aeromedical evacuation in support. But to nurse, they had one major accomplishment from that mission.
“We made sure that our folks stayed safe,” he said.
Nurse, a Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate, first entered the military in 1990.
“I knew my junior year in high school that I was going to join the Air Force,” he said.
Nurse has four siblings, three brothers and a sister. After watching his brothers both join the military, he decided to follow suit. Two of his brothers were in the U.S. Air Force and one enlisted into the U.S. Navy. All three brothers, have put in decades of service, but Nurse has put in the longest at 30 years. He will be the last of the brothers to retire.
When he first enlisted in 1990 and went for basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he said he had planned on staying just four years. Now he is retiring at 48 as Chief Master Sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force.
“It has been an honor and a blessing to reach that pinnacle,” Nurse said.
But after reaching that rank and taking charge of over 1,000 service members, Nurse said he needed to stay grounded.
“Never forget where you come from.” He continued: “HAC has kept me rooted and grounded during the years I have served as a chief master sergeant in the Air Force.”
HAC stands for humble, approachable and credible. Two be a good leader, he said, all three are required. Be he is also grateful not only for his time in service, but also for making it home.
“Some warriors pay the ultimate sacrifice and don’t make it back home, but I am thankful to say that in all of my deployments, I was not only able to get there, do a lot of great missions and get home,” he said.
Nurse will officially retire September 1. In civilian life, he plans on continuing a career in the electrical systems trade he learned while in service, but in a managerial capacity. While he is leaving, he said he is excited to see what the next generation brings to the Air Force.
“It was great before I joined,” he said, “and I know it will continue to be greater now that I am passing the baton to the next wave of leaders.”
He said his best piece of advice, applicable to those in and out of service, is the same motto he has shared for decades.
“If you could not serve in the world’s great Air Force tomorrow, how hard would you serve today?” he asked.
Nurse has a wife, Dr. Tiffany Prather from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and one daughter Aerial.
Well done Chief Nurse. Welcome home, and thank you for your service!
