It started with a box: Atrium Health Cabarrus launches new Veterans Recognition Program

CONCORD – Atrium Health Cabarrus has fully launched its new Veterans Recognition Program after a few delays due to needed materials and COVID-19.
The program, which was originally scheduled to start earlier this year, launched Memorial Day. It honors patients who have identified as veterans with a special welcome and appreciation of their service.
Patients are asked if they are veterans once they are admitted into the hospital, said Tripp Grooms, Veterans Recognition Program chair and director of business operations. If a patient identifies as a veteran, he or she is presented with a welcome kit that includes personal care items, playing cards and other things to make the hospital stay more pleasant. A flag is also placed on the patient’s door. In order to help fund the program, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation received a grant from NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation. As of August 20, the hospital has distributed 115 kits since the program launched in May.
The program also put in place a “Code Honor”, which launched July 4. It is a protocol used when a veteran patient passes away at the hospital. The protocol calls for a team to drape the patient's stretcher with the American flag before a security team escorts the deceased veteran and the family from the room. When a veteran passes, the family is presented with the “Code Honor” option, Grooms said.
“The point of communication starts with the family and the loved ones at the bedside asking them if they are interested in having us proceed with the ‘Code Honor’,” he said. “If they say no, then our regular process when someone passes at our facility proceeds. If they say yes, then we ask them if they are interested in participating as well with the unfolding of the flag at the bed side.”
The idea for the program came about after Carmen Frutig, an Intensive Care Unit nurse, started honoring veterans in her unit after taking care of an Air Force veteran in the ICU who passed away, she said. The veteran was an organ donor and she wanted to honor him in some way before his body went into surgery.
“The day before we took him into surgery I was asking around, ‘What do we do for veterans?’ I felt embarrassed, and I felt like it was shameful. We needed to do something,” she said.
She and the other co-workers went to the hospital’s gift shop and got a flag charm. They then informed the family that coworkers would line up down the hall to honor his service as his body was led to surgery. After that experience, Frutig said, she wanted to do more.
“I knew right then I was going to do something to honor our veterans that went into the ICU,” she said.
She decided to go to a craft store to buy a wooden box and decorated it with patriotic flare. She then bought flag magnets, lapel pins and thank you cards. She called it the “Honor Box”. She and her co-workers started asking veterans when they entered the hospital if they were veterans. If a patient answered, yes, a group from the ICU would go into the room, put a flag magnet at foot of bed, hung a patriotic ornament on the patient’s room door and left a thank you card.
As Frutig and other co-workers in the unit continued to honor veterans, it started a conversation about recognizing veteran patient’s service as well as the proper way to honor a deceased veteran in every unit of the hospital. Frutig said she had reached out to Veteran Affairs to learn the correct way to honor a veteran. That is what sparked “Code Honor”.
Two teams are a part of the “Code Honor” protocol, security and the nursing administration. In order to learn how to fold, unfold and drape the flag, they went through training. During that training, the teams discussed ways to approach patient’s families about the protocol.
“Nobody wants to see someone pass, but with this type of program – honoring their service and their sacrifice – a lot of our teammates felt honored to be considered for that program and were excited to participate in the training to learn a little bit more about what the typical process for honoring a deceased veteran,” Grooms said.
The program was initially supposed to launch in February or March of this year. But the materials needed for the kits were delayed, and once they arrived, COVID-19 hit. The program’s launch was paused so the hospital could better assess the pandemic situation. This also brought slight changes to how the program is run during the pandemic.
While Frutig and her co-workers were able to go into the veteran’s room as a group to thank the patient for their service and visit with them, COVID-19 limits contact. When a veteran is in a COVID unit, Grooms said, they still get the special welcome, just with essential personnel and some added PPE.
“When it is a situation where a veteran is on a COVID Unit, what we do is we drop the bag off at the nurses’ station and the nurse assigned to that patient on a COVID unit is charged with providing that bag to them,” he said.
And while the number of people in the room may be reduced, the conversation isn’t.
“That kit is such a symbol and conversation starter.” Grooms continued: “When they do go in the room and provide that bag, it does ignite a positive conversation and an acknowledgement of their service.”
For Frutig, she said that knowing that all admitted veterans can be honored has special meaning to her.
“I have two boys in the military – my oldest is in the Army and the youngest is in the Navy,” she said. “I think about them and what they have sacrificed so far in their young lives. I look at these older gentlemen and what they have given up, and I see their families and they are so thankful.”
Frutig has watched the Veterans Recognition Program launch in the hospital and see how her pursuit to learn the proper way to honor a veteran that has passed in the hospital has sparked a new protocol. Knowing that over 100 patients have received welcome kits through the program, showed her that many veterans walk through the hospital’s doors, she said. And while the hospital has not needed to use the “Code Honor” yet, she is thankful that it is there.
“I had no idea when I superglued my decals on my box,” she said, “that this is what would come of all of it.”
