Midland reveals preliminary plans for Rob Wallace Park Veterans Memorial

MIDLAND — Preliminary plans for the Rob Wallace Park Veterans Memorial were shown during the Town of Midland's town council meeting last night.

The plans show a sketch and potential layout for the memorial along with proposed landscaping. The plans show that the memorial will be located across from Bethel Church Road next to the pond.

The memorial design shows seven separate memorials that will honor different branches of the U.S. Military, fire fighters and police officers. Each monument will also include the motto of each entity.

The entities included in the memorial are:

U.S. Army

U.S. Navy

U.S. Marines

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Coast Guard

Fire fighters

Police officers

The plans also shows the statement of purpose for the memorial which will be featured on a plaque.

The statement reads: "This park will help us remember and honor the community's Military Members and First Responders. Respect this ground made sacred through their love, sacrifice and tragic loss. Recognize the endurance of those who survived, the courage and spirit of those who risked their lives to save others, and the compassion of those who support us in our darkest hours."