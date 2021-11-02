Incumbents for Council Districts 4 and 5 will keep seats

Both Districts 4 and 5 seats on the Concord City Council ran unopposed this election, and incumbents JC McKenzie and Terry Crawford, will keep their respective seats.
After precincts reported in Tuesday evening, polls showed that McKenzie secured 2,834 votes for the District 4 seat. This left him with 96.1% of the vote and the remaining 3.9% went to write-ins.
Crawford tallied 2,945 votes for the District 5 seat, which secured him 97.61% of the vote, leaving 2.39% for write-ins.
Both incumbents were first elected to the council in 2017.
When McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor, first ran in 2017, former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett endorsed him. After his election to office, McKenzie said it was the opportunity of a lifetime, and he is glad to keep it going.
"I am grateful to the citizens of Concord for allowing me four more years to serve on our city council. The accomplishments and successes of the last four years are many and we can all be proud of our city.
"The jobs and investment in our community with Golden Home, Carvana, Red Bull and many others will be transformational. Our efforts on providing more equitable housing opportunities are gaining momentum and will be foundational to strengthening our families and our future.
"We have made great strides in transportation and roadway improvements. Much work has been done, but much more remains. I am honored to continue to represent the people of Concord.
"Four years ago I said this was the opportunity of a lifetime for me, and now to be entrusted with four more years extends this opportunity of my life," McKenzie told the Independent Tribune Tuesday evening. "Thank you."
During his time on council, McKenzie has worked heavily with the Concord Family Enrichment Association to help find answers for the affordable housing crisis in Concord.
When Crawford first won the race for District 5 in 2017, Lamar Barrier's over 30-year career on the Concord City Council ended. Barrier is still holds the record for the longest-serving council member.
Prior to Crawford's time on the city council, he held a 45-year career in the hospitality industry and retired as the General Manager of the Concord Embassy Suites Hotel and Concord Convention Center in 2015. Before his election, he served five years on the Concord Planning and Zoning Commission.
Crawford also served on the boards of the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Cabarrus Arts Council prior to his time on council.
This will be Crawford's second term on the council.