Incumbents for Council Districts 4 and 5 will keep seats

Both Districts 4 and 5 seats on the Concord City Council ran unopposed this election, and incumbents JC McKenzie and Terry Crawford, will keep their respective seats.

After precincts reported in Tuesday evening, polls showed that McKenzie secured 2,834 votes for the District 4 seat. This left him with 96.1% of the vote and the remaining 3.9% went to write-ins.

Crawford tallied 2,945 votes for the District 5 seat, which secured him 97.61% of the vote, leaving 2.39% for write-ins.

Both incumbents were first elected to the council in 2017.

When McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor, first ran in 2017, former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett endorsed him. After his election to office, McKenzie said it was the opportunity of a lifetime, and he is glad to keep it going.

"I am grateful to the citizens of Concord for allowing me four more years to serve on our city council. The accomplishments and successes of the last four years are many and we can all be proud of our city.