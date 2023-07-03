City of Concord

The city of Concord government offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.

Garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste

Customers with garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste collection on Tuesday through Thursday will have a one-day delay.

As a reminder, beginning in July the city will no longer use a contractor for garbage and recycling collection. All garbage, recycling, yard, and bulky waste collections will be provided by the city of Concord Solid Waste Department. The city will also use a four-day collection week. As a result of this transition, some collection days are changing.

Residents are encouraged to visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday, or call Customer Care at 704-920-5555, to determine if their collection day is changing. Residents can also download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule and receive notifications and important service alerts.

CK Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Tuesday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Parks and Recreation

All city parks and greenways will be open on the regular schedule. On Tuesday, July 4, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from noon to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center and Lake Fisher will be closed. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will also be closed, except for tenants and their guests.

City of Kannapolis

Offices closed, no change for garbage

All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service; however, there will be no collection of yard debris.

Fireworks are illegal

Please remember in North Carolina, only sparklers and poppers are legal. It’s illegal to have ground spinners, bottle rockets, and aerial fireworks (any firework that explodes or leaves the ground on its own). Please adhere to the law and have a safe holiday.

Cabarrus Independence Day

All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4, to observe Independence Day. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

All Cabarrus County parks are open on July 4.

Frank Liske Park is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Camp T.N. Spencer Park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Camp Spencer pool is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No outside fireworks are permitted at any of the Cabarrus County parks.

Senior centers and libraries

The Cabarrus County Senior Centers are closed on Independence Day.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System will close on Tuesday, July 4, and will reopen Wednesday, July 5.

The Harrisburg branch of the library will close Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4 to accommodate preparation for the annual Harrisburg July 4th parade.

Landfill and waste facility closed

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Highway 49 will close Tuesday, July 4, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5. A Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held on Wednesday, July 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will also close on Tuesday, July 4.