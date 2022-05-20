Our adoption fee is $135 and includes deworming , status current on flea/tick prevention , three FVRCP vaccines ( feline... View on PetFinder
Nearly 220,000 North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program will continue to receive the maximum benefit amount through August, the state Department of Health and Human Services said last week.
Former Cabarrus County Commissioner Chris Measmer led the crowded Republican field for a spot on the November ballot for county commissioner.
He had a viral video earlier in the year.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Johnson embraces new AD role as ‘mentally and physically worn down’ Davanzo exits
CONCORD -- Philip Davanzo III knew it was time to move on.
