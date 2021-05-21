'It's the best day of the year' — Rowan-Cabarrus graduates cross the finish line

Every student in attendance got the chance to drive around the Speedway and receive their diploma from Dr. Spalding at the finish line. This is the start of something greater for all of these students and Dr. Spalding wants everyone to have a chance to experience the same thing.

“This is the best year to go to college ever,” she said. “There’s more federal money for support for all kinds of issues that students might have this year than ever and this will go on probably through January. So if you’re not making plans to go to college you need to do it now because you will get enough support to not only pay your tuition and books but also to help you with some life support like childcare and other things. I really think the door is wide open right now.”

Seeing the joy on every graduate’s face as they drove through the finish line is why Dr. Spalding called this day “the best day of the year.”

“To look into the car and see all of those faces that (are) going to benefit from the student success (is) just very different from what we usually do because we see a student walk across the stage as this independent, successful person, but we know everybody is a part of their success,” she said. “Their family is their support system and that’s who benefits as well. We take our mission seriously. We’re so thrilled that they’ve gotten to this point and we know they can go even further.”