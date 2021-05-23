Jack
Jack and his sister Jill have had a rough start to life. They were abandoned in an empty house until... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Concord Police has sent out a silver alert for a local woman whose family last saw her Saturday, May 15.
- Updated
This development is centered around the new interchange at I-85 at Exit 65 and will feature more than 278 acres which will include housing — both single-family homes and apartments — hotels, retail and warehouse space.
- Updated
The Kannapolis City Council will vote Monday night on a development proposal for the former Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium property.
- Updated
Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies and, of course, fireworks. Events will be h…
- Updated
The City of Concord approved funding to help preserve the Meadow View Schoolhouse, which was an African-American schoolhouse in the last 1890s once thought lost.
- Updated
Concord teenagers Trinity and Serenity, the Balckwelder Twins R&B duo, have gone from singing for an audience at Waffle House while their mom worked, to releasing an album.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — City Council Member Ryan Dayvault announced his candidacy for Mayor of Kannapolis in a Facebook post Sunday.
MIDLAND — Nineteen-year-old Grant Helms of Helms Masonry is the 2021 Champion of the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association’s Annual …
- Updated
I’m coming to you this week a little sunburnt and fighting off dust in my sinuses from a few days outdoors. Things are starting to get back to…
- Updated
CONCORD — Thomas Porter celebrated the end of his first century by driving his great-grandchildren around in a Gator disguised as a dinosaur. …