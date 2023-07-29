Meet JAZZBERRY JAM!!! She is looking for her forever home. This goofy girl has a heart of gold and a... View on PetFinder
Jazzberry Jam
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS — Following a joint investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), along with the Kannapolis Police Department, crimi…
C. JEMAL HORTON: New Wonders girls hoops coach Crayton, just 28, has track record for making an impact
KANNAPOLIS – Kayla Crayton has always wanted to make a difference. And in her 28 short years on this planet, the Kannapolis native has certain…
There’s always more going on than we can cover. Here a few updates for our weekly Friday Five.
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press Wednesday that the situation “seems accidental.”
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it hit a deer.