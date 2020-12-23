 Skip to main content
Journey to Bethlehem
“Journey To Bethlehem,” a drive-thru, progressive, live Nativity at Epworth United Methodist Church in Concord, held a progressive drive-thru Nativity — a journey presented over the three previous Sundays, which culminated in this manger scene Sunday. Log onto Independenttribune.com to see more photos from the celebration.

