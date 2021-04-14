Nomination comments:
Kaitlin is a wonderful cardiac nurse at Atrium Health Cabarrus. She is extremely smart, caring, compassionate and hard working. She always makes sure her patients are given the best possible care, even if she has to work longer than her 12 hour shift. She has picked up extra shifts when coworkers are sick. She has even helped patients FaceTime their loved ones since visitors aren’t allowed at this time. Her job is difficult and she is a true hero during this pandemic!
Getting to know Kaitlin Simpson
Age: 28
Home community: Concord, NC
Educational background: Graduated from Concord High school. Then got my first degree from Wake Forest University in 2015. Decided to attend Northeastern University and received my BSN in 2018
Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: Always grew up surrounded by doctors. My dad is a general surgeon in town and my grandfather is a retired orthopedic surgeon. I knew I didn’t want to go to medical school but still was interested in a health care career.
Currently engaged with a wedding planned in November to my amazing fiancé, Zach. We bought a house in Concord last fall and live together with our golden doodle, Zola. She is the best!
When did you know you wanted to be nurse?
In college, I worked as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) in the float pool. I got to see every unit of the hospital and met many amazing nurses. After looking into more careers, I decided nursing was a good choice for me. It offers flexibility and many advancement opportunities.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
I love getting to know my patients. Every patient has their own story to tell and getting to hear and learn about their life experiences is so rewarding. Makes me appreciate life a little more. I also enjoy working as a team and getting hands-on experience. My unit, CVIMC (cardiovascular intermediate care), has amazing teamwork. Every day, I work with 4-5 other nurses, 2 CNAs, social workers, physicians, and other professionals. We get to bounce ideas off one another, which is extremely helpful. My teammates are also always there to help me when I’m having a challenging day.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
This is a tough question. There are a lot of challenging parts of my job, especially over this last year. I would say the most challenging part is losing patients. Although this doesn’t happen very often on my unit, when it does, it’s pretty devastating. Another every day challenge is charting. It’s got to be done but it’s very time consuming and takes away from hands on patient care in my opinion.
How did the pandemic change you or the way you do your job?
It didn’t really change the way I do my job. New restrictions were put into place. We had to wear proper PPE and that took some getting used to. The biggest change was at the beginning of the pandemic when they restricted visitors. We get a lot of patients that are recovering after major open heart surgery and for them to not have family with them was very hard. We did our best to schedule face time calls but even that was not the same. I could definitely see how hard it was for my patients not having their loved ones there.
Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career?
There are many. But I guess the one thing that stands out the most is a young patient I had two years ago or so. He had valve repair surgery and was recovering on our unit. He was making great progress and was going to get to discharge soon. I had been his nurse for four nights in a row and on the fourth night he had a massive stroke out of nowhere that rendered him brain dead. He died later that night. This was my first major loss so it was very hard for me. Having had him for so many shifts, I got to know him and hear about his life. I had to make the phone call to his mom which was extremely hard. I will never forget that night.
What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing?
It’s a very rewarding yet challenging profession. There are good days and bad days. Your patients will inspire you every day and you will form unique bonds with many of them. There will also be awful patients that make you want to quit or change careers; but the good ones outweigh the bad. You have the best job security as a nurse and you never have to worry about losing your job (just look at this past year). At the end of the day, you really have to make time for yourself when you are a nurse. Working so hard and caring so deeply for your patients can really drain you. It’s important to schedule some time for yourself on your days off.