Kannaplis School Board: McCombs, Cook reelected

Brenda McCombs
Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education members Brenda McCombs an Kristina Cook were reelected to four-year terms Tuesday.

McCombs led the way with 1768 votes, followed by Cook with 1598 votes and challenger Allan J. Cauble with1056 votes.

Kristina Cook

Two seats were contested in the Area 1 District (Cabarrus County said of KCS district).

Voters in the Rowan side of the school district were able to vote in the races.

Allan Cauble
