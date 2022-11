KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis offices will be closed Friday, Nov.11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 14.

There will be no delay in the collection of garbage and recycling. There will be no yard debris and loose-leaf collection on Friday.

To find your collection schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/garbage, or download the CARTology app in the Apple and Google Play stores.