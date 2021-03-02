 Skip to main content
Kannapolis man dies in moped crash
Kannapolis Police Department announced that a man died after crashing into a parked car while riding a moped. 

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis man died after riding a moped that struck a parked car. 

At approximately 8 p.m. on March 1, 2021, officers responded to Franklin Avenue, near the intersection of Northside Street. Officers found a moped that had crashed into a parked vehicle. The moped was traveling south on Franklin Avenue when it struck an unoccupied parked vehicle causing the person driving the moped to be thrown from it.

Cabarrus EMS and Kannapolis Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures, but the driver of the moped, Chadrick Solon Cochran, 47, of Kannapolis succumbed to his injuries.

