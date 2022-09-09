Meet Kelly, he was born on June 21. He is a playful sweet kitten. He has been vetted, microchipped and... View on PetFinder
Kelly
Meet Kelly, he was born on June 21. He is a playful sweet kitten. He has been vetted, microchipped and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Results from Friday night’s Week 3 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
CONCORD – It just might be time to rewrite the old coaching maxim.
A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said.
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls had a bad taste in their mouths after an overtime loss to perennial…
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 4:
The lifeguards will blow their whistles on Monday, Sept. 5, at 7:50 p.m. and announce, “Pool closing for the summer,” just like they have since 1978.
On Friday, the town of Mount Pleasant purchased the historic Henderson-Barrier House at 1431 N. Main St. from Kay Payne Beckett.
Ashlie P. Shanley officially became the district attorney for Cabarrus County after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper and sworn in during a c…
KANNAPOLIS – Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked A.L. Brown’s offense was consistent enough to complement a dominating defensive effort as the Wond…