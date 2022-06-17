Tags
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
"We're back," Governor Roy Cooper said.
Back in 2013, it became possible for all states to expand Medicaid health insurance for lower income people. Twelve states, including North Ca…
NEW YORK -- You can’t really call “Girl From the North Country” a jukebox musical, even though it features more than a dozen Bob Dylan songs.
The Concord Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
This week's Kannapolis Discover Fun includes the Kannapolis Police Bike Rodeo.
CONCORD – Heather Schoch is coming back “home.”
People were scribbling with permanent markers all over the interior of their new building Monday afternoon — and Josh and Amanda Keaton could …
In a state where Toyota is moving forward on a planned $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant that is expected to create 1,750 jobs, four Republican N.C. House members have filed legislation — couched as a quest for equity for drivers who still choose to gas up rather than plug in — that would limit access to free EV chargers.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
