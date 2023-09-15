B.E. Kluttz Lumber Company has been a mainstay in Cabarrus County for many decades, offering customers a wide variety of lumber and building materials.

“We’ve done whatever it takes through all the years to make it happen” for our customers, said Charles Kluttz, president of the Concord-based company. “We enjoy the work. We enjoy what we do.”

And when Charles says “all the years,” he truly means it.

The company just celebrated one of the rarest of achievements for any business, especially a small, family-owned one: Kluttz Lumber has been serving the community for 100 years.

An anniversary celebration was held at the lumberyard Friday, when Concord Mayor Bill Dusch declared Sept. 15, 2023, as Kluttz Lumber 100th anniversary day.

“I go way back with the Kluttz family,” Dusch said. “Back when I was a kid, I built a treehouse and guess where most of the lumber came from?”

Charles’ grandfather E.C. (Edward Charles) Kluttz founded the company in downtown Concord in 1923, near the corner of Spring and Academy Streets. Charles said E.C built around 100 homes in what is now the Logan Community.

E.C.’s son B.E. (Bill Edward) moved the lumberyard to its current location on Davidson Drive, behind the Harris Teeter, in the early 1960s.

“When we first moved here, there was nothing but trees out here,” B.E. told the Independent Tribune as part of an article celebrating the company’s 50th anniversary.

B.E., who served in the U.S. Navy and deployed to the South Pacific during World War II, worked until he retired a few years ago at the age of 92. His wife Loyce was the company’s longtime bookkeeper.

Charles, like his father, plans to work for as long as he can.

“For the two of them, it’s in their blood,” said Charles’ wife Pat Kluttz.

Charles has been with the company for as long as he can remember. The business has always been a family affair, as Charles’ two sons Billy and Charlie spent much of their childhood at the lumberyard and still help out as needed.

Having been around for as long as it has, Kluttz Lumber has attracted a loyal and dedicated customer-base that, like the business, has often spanned generations.

“I have a man that regularly drives from Fayetteville to come and see me,” Charles said. “It’s typical for people to drive an hour or an hour and a half to come see me.”

The company takes pride in taking the time to know and develop strong relationships with their customers.

“We know our customers by name, by what they drive and I know where they live and their kids and all that stuff,” Charles said.

B.E., now 96, said he still enjoys reminiscing with old customers whenever he’s in the office.

What keeps people coming back to Kluttz Lumber?

In order to compete with bigger national brands such as Home Depot and Lowe’s, Kluttz found a niche in the home improvement market by offering the kind of exotic hardwoods people would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the area. On its website, Kluttz lists more than 50 hardwoods, including some people have likely never heard of such as Bolivian Rosewood, Jatoba, Monkeypod and Wenge, just to name a few.

“There’s only a couple of other places” in the state that offer similar products, Charles said. “And they don’t do as much volume diversity as I do.”

“Our stuff is unique,” Charles added. “No two boards are alike.”

In managing a small family-owned business, each of the family members and employees juggle numerous responsibilities, from pricing materials to sweeping the floors and cleaning the bathroom.

“In a small business, you have to do everything,” Pat said.

Charles is proud of the rich legacy the business has created in the community. “The good Lord has blessed us,” he said.