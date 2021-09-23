 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lavender

Lavender

Lavender

Beautiful girl, still little shy and cautious. She was almost poisoned when rescued outside. She needs some patience and love... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts